Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on February 26th

Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.2038 per share on Monday, February 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Price Performance

DGCB opened at $52.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.81. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $53.46.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional Global Credit ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGCB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,436,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

