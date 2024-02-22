Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on February 26th

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0359 per share on Monday, February 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $52.29 on Thursday. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $53.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

