Doma Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,535 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,660% compared to the average volume of 144 call options.

Doma Stock Performance

Doma stock opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.80. Doma has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $17.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Doma by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,537,000 after buying an additional 3,683,441 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Doma by 24.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,637,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,914 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Doma by 182.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,236,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,799 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Doma by 298.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,329,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 995,420 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Doma by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 796,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 538,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

About Doma

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

Further Reading

