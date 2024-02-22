Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a GBX 430 ($5.41) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 410 ($5.16). Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of LON DOM opened at GBX 379.40 ($4.78) on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a twelve month low of GBX 252.40 ($3.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 432.20 ($5.44). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 363.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 372.05. The company has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1,355.00, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00.

In related news, insider Andrew Rennie bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 388 ($4.89) per share, for a total transaction of £58,200 ($73,281.29). 17.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Domino's Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

