Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 622.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFIN opened at $63.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.51. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.35 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DFIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, CAO Kami Turner sold 8,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $477,848.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,185.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kami Turner sold 8,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $477,848.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,185.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 102,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $6,014,631.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,486,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,515,478.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,696,404 in the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

