Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 622.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 106,725 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $6,203,924.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,588,327 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $150,459,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kami Turner sold 8,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $477,848.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,112 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,395,185.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,696,404 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DFIN. DA Davidson upped their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE DFIN opened at $63.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.20.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.35 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

