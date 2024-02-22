DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) PT Raised to $135.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Susquehanna from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DASH. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $114.69 on Tuesday. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $51.50 and a 12 month high of $126.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.50. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.20 and a beta of 1.72.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DoorDash will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $663,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 426,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,459,029.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $663,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 426,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,459,029.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $9,143,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,962,689.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 481,584 shares of company stock valued at $49,835,000. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

