Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.95 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.83. The consensus estimate for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ FY2025 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

RDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE RDY opened at $75.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $76.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.70.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $867.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.81 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $644,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,262,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

