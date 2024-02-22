DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Raised to $41.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DKNG. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their price target on DraftKings from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas cut DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on DraftKings from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

DraftKings stock opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 1.87. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $45.62.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 84.80% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 123,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $4,747,821.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 823,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,617,153.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 123,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $4,747,821.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 823,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,617,153.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 140,879 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $5,309,729.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,506.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,440,485 shares of company stock worth $95,934,651 in the last three months. 55.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in DraftKings by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

