DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Raised to $53.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on DraftKings from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BNP Paribas cut DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

DraftKings Stock Performance

DKNG stock opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $45.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.67.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 84.80% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DraftKings will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 123,609 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $4,747,821.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 823,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,617,153.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 140,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $5,309,729.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,506.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 123,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $4,747,821.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 823,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,617,153.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,440,485 shares of company stock valued at $95,934,651 over the last three months. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Forward LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in DraftKings by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,590,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,065,000 after acquiring an additional 179,277 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth approximately $956,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 175,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Stories

