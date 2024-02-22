DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Raised to $60.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.24% from the stock’s current price.

DKNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DKNG

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $45.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.67.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 84.80% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The business’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 140,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $5,309,729.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,506.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 140,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $5,309,729.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,506.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,440,485 shares of company stock valued at $95,934,651 in the last quarter. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.