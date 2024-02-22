Drax Group (LON:DRX) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,100 at Royal Bank of Canada

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,200 ($15.11) to GBX 1,100 ($13.85) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Drax Group from GBX 740 ($9.32) to GBX 760 ($9.57) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Drax Group
Drax Group Stock Up 0.7 %
About Drax Group
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Drax Group
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.