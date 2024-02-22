Drax Group (LON:DRX) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,100 at Royal Bank of Canada

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,200 ($15.11) to GBX 1,100 ($13.85) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Drax Group from GBX 740 ($9.32) to GBX 760 ($9.57) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

About Drax Group

LON:DRX opened at GBX 429.50 ($5.41) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 948.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 481.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 478.25. Drax Group has a 52-week low of GBX 395.20 ($4.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 682.50 ($8.59).

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

