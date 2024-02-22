Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Free Report) were down 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94. Approximately 6,356 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 30,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2023, Dream Industrial REIT owns, manages and operates a portfolio of 322 industrial assets totaling approximately 70.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada, Europe, and the U.S.

