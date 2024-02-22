Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) PT Lowered to $18.00

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.90.

Driven Brands Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Driven Brands

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 877.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Driven Brands by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Driven Brands by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 36.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

