DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) VP Lisa A. Muschong Sells 2,775 Shares of Stock

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $300,893.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,003.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $109.16 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $116.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,933,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,308,076,000 after acquiring an additional 399,646 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,276,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,139,872,000 after purchasing an additional 484,072 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,081,000 after purchasing an additional 724,561 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,699,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,219,000 after purchasing an additional 32,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

