DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Receives $75.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

DD stock opened at $69.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.26, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 154.84%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

