Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Price Performance

Shares of Dynatronics stock opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

About Dynatronics

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.