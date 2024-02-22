Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Gap Up to $22.91

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.91, but opened at $24.01. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.49, with a volume of 90,372 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on DYN. StockNews.com upgraded Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. HC Wainwright began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.59.

In related news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 169,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $3,851,926.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,815,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,858,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 2,376 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $28,559.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,220.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 169,539 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $3,851,926.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,815,965 shares in the company, valued at $154,858,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 813,532 shares of company stock valued at $17,565,027. Corporate insiders own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DYN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 72.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 58.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

