EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) PT Raised to $188.00 at Truist Financial

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EGP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.83.

EGP stock opened at $182.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $152.45 and a 52-week high of $188.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

In other news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $456,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,617 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,230.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total transaction of $173,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,305 shares in the company, valued at $15,627,280.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $456,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,617 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,230.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 544.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,071 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $103,931,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth about $91,926,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 113.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 695,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,773,000 after acquiring an additional 368,954 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the third quarter worth about $58,974,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

