Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) PT Lowered to $12.00

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.76% from the company’s current price.

Ecopetrol Stock Up 2.5 %

EC stock opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Ecopetrol has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.98.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecopetrol

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 490,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 134,531 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 349,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 112,086 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 1.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.