Edward P. Feener Sells 28,288 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) insider Edward P. Feener sold 28,288 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $398,012.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,157 shares in the company, valued at $874,548.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
KALV stock opened at $13.04 on Thursday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.70.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of KalVista Pharmaceuticals
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on KalVista Pharmaceuticals
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.
