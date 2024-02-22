Edward P. Feener Sells 28,288 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) insider Edward P. Feener sold 28,288 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $398,012.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,157 shares in the company, valued at $874,548.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

KALV stock opened at $13.04 on Thursday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.70.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $450,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,147 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034,506 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,311,000 after purchasing an additional 51,327 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.