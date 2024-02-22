Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Raised to $130.00 at Barclays

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Elastic from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Elastic from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Elastic from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Elastic from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.28.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $121.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.94 and a beta of 0.95. Elastic has a 52 week low of $50.21 and a 52 week high of $133.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.44 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 20,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $2,336,824.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,141.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total transaction of $796,742.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,661,010.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 20,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $2,336,824.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,439,141.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,867 shares of company stock valued at $14,928,615. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Elastic by 632.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 259,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,255,000 after acquiring an additional 224,149 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Elastic by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 4,031,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,375,000 after acquiring an additional 107,269 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Elastic by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

