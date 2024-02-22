Elys Game Technology Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 542 put options on the company. This is an increase of 885% compared to the average volume of 55 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elys Game Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELYS. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Elys Game Technology by 668.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103,295 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Elys Game Technology by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Elys Game Technology by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 76,070 shares during the last quarter. 1.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elys Game Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ELYS opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.78. Elys Game Technology has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Elys Game Technology ( NASDAQ:ELYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 40.25% and a negative return on equity of 525.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elys Game Technology will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing.

