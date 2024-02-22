Enbridge Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 20,216 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,036% compared to the average daily volume of 1,779 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at about $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB stock opened at $34.80 on Thursday. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $40.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.52. The firm has a market cap of $73.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.659 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

