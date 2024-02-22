Endava (DAVA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Endava stock opened at $65.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.93. Endava has a 12 month low of $44.62 and a 12 month high of $82.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 1.26.

DAVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Endava from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Endava from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC downgraded Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Endava from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Endava from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Endava has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 433.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the first quarter valued at $88,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 22,000.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 4,429.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

