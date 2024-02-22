Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) General Counsel Sean Rahilly Sells 6,043 Shares of Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 6,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $362,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 101,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sean Rahilly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enova International alerts:

On Friday, February 16th, Sean Rahilly sold 2,347 shares of Enova International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $141,758.80.

Enova International Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ENVA stock opened at $59.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 10.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.54. Enova International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $583.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.34 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 8.27%. Equities analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Enova International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut Enova International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen started coverage on Enova International in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Enova International from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENVA

Institutional Trading of Enova International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International during the third quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Enova International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Enova International during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Enova International during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enova International during the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enova International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.