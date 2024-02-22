Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ENVA. TheStreet cut Enova International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Enova International in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Enova International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Enova International from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Enova International Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE ENVA opened at $59.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.05. Enova International has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $63.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 10.27 and a quick ratio of 12.05.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Enova International had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $583.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.34 million. Research analysts expect that Enova International will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 2,347 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $141,758.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 107,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,716.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 17,548 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $984,618.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,025 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 2,347 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $141,758.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 107,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,716.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,938 shares of company stock worth $1,488,957 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enova International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Enova International in the third quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enova International in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enova International in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enova International in the third quarter valued at $181,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

