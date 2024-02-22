Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Receives $71.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.86.

ENOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enovis from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Enovis from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stephens began coverage on Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Enovis alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Enovis

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovis

Enovis Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Enovis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $905,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Enovis in the second quarter valued at about $5,573,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Enovis in the second quarter valued at about $532,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Enovis in the second quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovis in the second quarter valued at about $3,016,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENOV opened at $60.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.69. Enovis has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.01 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Enovis

(Get Free Report

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.