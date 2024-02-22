Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.32 and last traded at $11.32. 198 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average is $12.43.
Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.
