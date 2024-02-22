Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Receives GBX 1,408.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,408.71 ($17.74).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,335 ($16.81) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays cut shares of Entain to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 1,120 ($14.10) to GBX 1,070 ($13.47) in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 1,650 ($20.78) to GBX 1,510 ($19.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Entain to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,450 ($18.26) to GBX 820 ($10.32) in a report on Monday, November 27th.

In other news, insider J M. Barry Gibson bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 809 ($10.19) per share, for a total transaction of £72,810 ($91,677.16). Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

ENT stock opened at GBX 898.80 ($11.32) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,082.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. Entain has a 12 month low of GBX 763.60 ($9.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,516.50 ($19.09). The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 967.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 991.68.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

