Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 57,386 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,386 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Celanese worth $54,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 83.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $150.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.40. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $97.12 and a 52 week high of $159.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CE. Bank of America downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

