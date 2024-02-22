Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 22,436 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 55.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,436 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $53,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,992,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 4,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total transaction of $6,214,592.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,269,384.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.48, for a total value of $3,421,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total value of $6,214,592.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,269,384.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,062 shares of company stock valued at $95,806,106 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TDG opened at $1,164.35 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $686.46 and a 52 week high of $1,165.08. The company has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,057.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $949.61.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,096.73.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

