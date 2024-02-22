Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 51.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,794 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 83,322 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Vulcan Materials worth $49,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $161,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $161,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.62.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.8 %

VMC stock opened at $253.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.33 and its 200 day moving average is $217.83. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $159.76 and a one year high of $260.81.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

