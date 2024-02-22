Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 9,505 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 48.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 68.5% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.54.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $241.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.38. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.65 and a 12-month high of $248.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

