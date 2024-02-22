Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New $2.05 Million Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,537 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI opened at $324.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.85 and a 1 year high of $333.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

