Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Pool by 14.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pool by 70.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Pool by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Pool by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pool by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pool Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of POOL opened at $389.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. Pool Co. has a one year low of $307.77 and a one year high of $405.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $385.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Analysis on POOL
Pool Company Profile
Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pool
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- Stock Average Calculator
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.