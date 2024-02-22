EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) PT Raised to $315.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.39% from the company’s current price.

EPAM has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $315.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.38.

EPAM opened at $298.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.53. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $197.99 and a 52 week high of $327.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,578 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,898.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 372.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 476,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,627,000 after acquiring an additional 375,439 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 384,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,344,000 after acquiring an additional 57,853 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

