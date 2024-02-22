Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman expects that the company will earn ($1.30) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.13) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $82.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.21. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $98.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.72 and its 200 day moving average is $75.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,489,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,778,000 after acquiring an additional 205,319 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,835,000 after purchasing an additional 309,362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 10.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,723,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,714,000 after purchasing an additional 255,319 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $71,860,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 22.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,669,000 after purchasing an additional 153,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

