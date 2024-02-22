Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Trade Desk, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trade Desk in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson analyst T. White forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Trade Desk’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

TTD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, February 16th. New Street Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $82.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.50. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $94.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.23.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Trade Desk by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 808,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,356 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,424,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,253,000 after purchasing an additional 178,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 103.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $1,254,051.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,981.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $232,092.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,278.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $1,254,051.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,387 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,981.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,531 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,194. 10.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

