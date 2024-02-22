ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) PT Raised to $93.00 at Evercore ISI

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $77.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.02% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.
In related news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $85,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,621 shares in the company, valued at $394,587.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ESAB news, insider Michele Campion sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $403,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $85,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,621 shares in the company, valued at $394,587.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,636 shares of company stock worth $1,031,928. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 221.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in ESAB by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after buying an additional 34,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.
ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.
