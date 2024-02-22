Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) PT Raised to $225.00 at Barclays

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $224.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ESS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.47.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ESS

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ESS stock opened at $235.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $195.03 and a 1 year high of $252.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 47.2% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 19.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 144,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,950,000 after acquiring an additional 23,245 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 195,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,449,000 after buying an additional 10,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 20.7% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.