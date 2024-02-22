Evelo Biosciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,885 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,101% compared to the average daily volume of 157 put options.

Institutional Trading of Evelo Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVLO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 136.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,222,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,098 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 1,835.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,446,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,965 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 32.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,205,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 294,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 20,960 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 18,469 shares during the period. 50.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences Stock Down 11.7 %

Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35. Evelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $17.20.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing oral medicines that act on immune cells in the small intestine with systemic effects. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe product candidate, which has completed a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of psoriais; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

