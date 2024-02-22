Evercore ISI Increases CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Price Target to $13.00

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.83% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut CNH Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.99.

NYSE CNHI opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 6.72. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.66.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 75,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

