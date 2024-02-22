Evercore ISI Increases PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $101.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $94.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.13.

PACCAR stock opened at $108.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.25. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $67.48 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The stock has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,843,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $3,479,105.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,984,265.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares in the company, valued at $493,675,224.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

