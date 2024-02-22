Evercore ISI Increases Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $138.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $108.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.32% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $211.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.55.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $132.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.44. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $159.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 200,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after acquiring an additional 106,875 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,816,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $850,139,000 after acquiring an additional 243,180 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 265.9% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 358,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,575,000 after acquiring an additional 260,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 301,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,100,000 after acquiring an additional 100,458 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

