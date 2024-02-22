Evercore ISI Increases Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Price Target to $28.00

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Tanger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tanger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

NYSE:SKT opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.10. Tanger has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $29.19.

In other Tanger news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of Tanger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,637,406.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,062,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,100,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Tanger by 4,051.4% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Tanger by 151.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Tanger during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Tanger by 84.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including the newly opened Tanger Outlets Nashville. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise over 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies.

