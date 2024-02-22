Evercore ISI Lowers Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Price Target to $12.00

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EOSE. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.92.
Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.
About Eos Energy Enterprises
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.
