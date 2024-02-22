Evercore ISI Lowers Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target to $31.00

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TRUP. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Trupanion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRUP

Trupanion Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.63. Trupanion has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $62.21. The firm has a market cap of $985.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day moving average is $27.81.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Trupanion will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Trupanion

In related news, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 10,170 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $265,538.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,517.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trupanion news, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $31,865.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,323.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 10,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $265,538.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,517.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trupanion

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 61.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 128.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 8,339.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter.

About Trupanion

(Get Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.