Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Trading 5.1% Higher

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Free Report) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.41 and last traded at $34.41. 321 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.73.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.18 and its 200 day moving average is $34.01.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

