Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Exelon updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.400-2.500 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.40-2.50 EPS.

Exelon Stock Up 4.3 %

EXC stock opened at $36.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day moving average is $38.08. Exelon has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $43.71.

Institutional Trading of Exelon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 263.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Exelon during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Exelon during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

